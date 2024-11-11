Businesses hope new downtown Orlando safety measures get patrons back into their establishments

ORLANDO, Fla. — Business owners in the Orlando Downtown Entertainment District hope new safety measures help lure patrons back into their establishments.

“We’re trying to hang on for dear life. [and it’s just,] to our employees, don’t give up on us, and to our patrons, don’t give up on us. We’re still here,” said Kristina Nicholls, Motorworks Brewing Bar Manager

Just days after the downtown mandatory curfew ended, businesses are still feeling the consequences of the response to the recent violence in the area.

“What should’ve been one of our busier days this is what our crowd is right now,” said Nicholls.

The district’s nightlife typically drives substantial income on weekends, and this weekend, many local sports teams hosted games, and the Electric Daisy Carnival hosted tens of thousands in Orlando. However, for most of Sunday, the streets were desolate and quiet.

“It’s been a really unfortunate circumstance that’s been rolled back onto the businesses and has been costing us business,” said Nicholls.

Many businesses said they feel the lack of people visiting the downtown area will become the new norm, and the people who have caused violence downtown have put the Downtown Entertainment District in a bad light.

Read: Shooting at Citgo in Orange County leaves man in critical condition

“We have never had an issue here internally. Everything that has always happened has been outside of those doors. It really feels like the business owners are getting punished for this,” said Justin Kihano, Owner and Operator of La Rosa Nightclub and JD Hospitality.

Business owners and employees said downtown is not dangerous, it’s the few people that go to the area and cause trouble, and they hope the new safety measures the city plans to implement will change it.

Starting Friday, the city said it will re-open Orange Avenue and its side streets to cars during late-night hours beginning November 15th.

The city said re-opening Orange Avenue to vehicular traffic will take time and be done in collaboration with downtown stakeholders and business owners.

The city will use barricades to keep pedestrians closer to the sidewalks, eventually opening the thoroughfare to one lane of traffic until all three lanes of traffic are open.

This action comes after the city worked to implement multiple safety measures over the last several years, including:

Read: Two men accused of stealing fuel are in custody, according to deputies

Adding more code enforcement officers downtown

Funding additional off-duty Orlando Police officers

Launching and expanding the SAFE program and Orlando Connect

Enhancing lighting throughout the core

Requiring the securing of private parking lots and limiting garage access

Making adjustments to the city’s noise ordinance

Requiring a permit for selling alcohol from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the Downtown Entertainment District.

Read: Showers fade away for the night, but pick back up on Veterans Day

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group