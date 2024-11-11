Shooting at Citgo in Orange County leaves man in critical condition

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was left in critical condition after a shooting at the Citgo on 719 North Powers Drive Sunday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO responded to the shooting around 6:40 p.m. as they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

