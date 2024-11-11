Two men accused of stealing fuel are in custody, according to deputies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s arrested two men Saturday accused of siphoning diesel fuel.

33-year-old Henry Gonzalez Ortega of Hialeah and 35-year-old Jose Garcia Aguila of Orlando were both arrested and charged with theft and unlawful conveyance of fuel.

VCSO was notified by the Seminole County Crime Center of a suspect vehicle in a diesel fuel siphoning ring.

VCSO detected the minivan, with a second vehicle following it.

Deputies spotted the vehicle parked over the fuel port at a nearby Racetrac gas station for about 15 minutes.

Deputies followed the vehicle to a Waffle House parking lot, where they chased the suspect on foot and was taken into custody.

Garcia was taken into custody in another minivan at a Burger King in DeBary.

Gas Cans and hoses were found in the van as both men were transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

