Showers fade away for the night, but pick back up on Veterans Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — We saw slightly higher coverage of showers today, and even higher coverage is expected for Veterans Day.

For tonight, the activity will slowly fade away and it will stay warm. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Some more moisture from the Atlantic pushes in for Veterans Day Monday.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, Nov. 9 (WFTV)

This will result in a slight increase in coverage of the showers, but most will again stay dry, with highs for Monday in the mid-80s.

Drier air quickly works in for Tuesday, with just a stray sprinkle possible at the coast, with highs for Tuesday again in the mid-80s.

Dry weather is expected for midweek as a cold front sweeps through the area.

Temps will also fall into the low 80s.

An even stronger cold front marches in for late week.

This could spark a few showers late Thursday, but the bigger headline will be cooler temps with highs for Friday will only be in the upper 70s.

