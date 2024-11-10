Search underway for missing 28-year-old woman in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Osceola County is searching for a missing woman.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for 28-year-old Lowella Danisha Lawrence.

Deputies said Lawrence went missing in the vicinity of Cannock Drive in the Kissimmee area on Nov. 4.

Lawrence is around 5 feet tall, 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on Lawrence’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 407-348-2222.

