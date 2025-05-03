Rain and storm chances on the rise this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a dry end to the work week, rain and storm chances are on the rise for the weekend.

A few coastal showers will be possible this morning, but higher rain chances for the afternoon and early evening. A few PM storms will also be possible, with highs in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND AM WX 5-3-25

The activity will fade later tonight, but rain and storms may redevelop towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Even higher rain and storm chances arrive for Sunday. Scattered activity is likely throughout the day, with the highest chance in the afternoon and early evening.

A few storms may be strong, with gusty winds and hail the biggest threats. Sunday’s highs are expected to be in the mid-80s.

More rain and storms are likely to start next Monday, with a few strong storms again possible. Monday’s temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Drier air returns in mid-next week, with just a few isolated showers expected. Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Another storm system arrives for Thursday and Friday, with higher storm chances returning to the area.

