Orlando Science Center honors veterans with ceremony, free admission, and special events

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Science Center held a Veterans Day Wreath Ceremony at the Red Tails Monument in Loch Haven Park, featuring a presentation of colors by the Cypress Creek High School ROTC Color Guard and the playing of ‘Taps’.

The Orlando Science Center is offering free admission from Nov. 6 to 18 to veterans and active military.

Veterans and active military members can enjoy free access to all exhibits, films, and experiences at the Science Center, while their families receive a 50% discount on admission.

The Orlando Science Center, with support from Lockheed Martin, is providing this special discount as a way to honor those who have served the country.

Visitors can explore the Flight Lab, where technology and teamwork combine to offer an immersive pilot experience, and participate in Astronomy Month activities, which include educational programming about the cosmos.

Astro Fest, scheduled for November 15 and 16, invites attendees to embark on a journey through the stars with hands-on activities, films, and talks from expert guest speakers.

Veterans and active military personnel also receive a 10% discount on memberships throughout the year, available in person at the Science Center with a valid military ID and matching photo ID.

