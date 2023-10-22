ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has been chosen as one of the recipients of a prestigious one-million-dollar grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies as part of its Public Art Challenge.

The grant will be utilized to fund a public art initiative aimed at addressing food insecurity.

Entitled “Art Pollination: Building Food Justice through Creativity,” this project seeks to use the power of art to raise awareness about access to healthy food and combat food insecurity in the Orlando community.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Orlando secures $1 million grant to tackle food insecurity through art

“In Orlando, we prioritize arts and culture because of the unique way it unites us and defines us. That’s why we are so excited to be selected for this grant opportunity and utilize art to shed light on a local issue and transcend a community challenge into a community conversation to help create and inspire change,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “Our hope is that these new art installations further our sustainability goals to increase access to local foods and our vision to continue to grow and support our vibrant arts and cultural offerings.”

Read: Happening this month: Thornton Park District hosting annual Halloween Block Party

“Art Pollination” is a collaborative public art project that involves partnerships with various local non-profit organizations and the grant will also bolster local artists’ initiatives and programs such as the Downtown Arts District, FusionFest, and Snap! Orlando.

The City of Orlando is among only eight winners selected from a pool of more than 150 project proposals submitted by 40 different cities across the United States.

Read: Tickets on sale now: Dazzling Nights to return to Leu Gardens this holiday season

Over the next 24 months, the recipients will bring their respective projects to life.

For further information about the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge, please visit publicartchallenge.bloomberg.org.

Read: Orlando Fringe winter mini-fest returns with new look, new name

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group