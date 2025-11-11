Orlando secures state funding for Pulse Memorial; construction to begin in 2026

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Orlando has received money from the state to support the construction of the Pulse Memorial, with construction set to begin next October.

The Orlando City Commission accepted a grant from the state for more than $394,000, adding to Orange County’s $5 million contribution for the memorial.

The memorial will feature a survivors wall and reflection pool, providing a space for remembrance and reflection.

