Orlando Solar Bears name Matt Macdonald as new head coach and general manager

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Solar Bears have named Matt Macdonald as their new Head Coach and General Manager, making him the sixth person to hold this position in the franchise’s history.

Macdonald joins the Solar Bears, an ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, bringing extensive experience from his past roles in the American Hockey League and the ECHL.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt Macdonald and his family to our Solar Bears family,” said Chris Heller, President of the Orlando Solar Bears.

Macdonald, 42, has spent the past seven seasons as an Assistant Coach in the American Hockey League (AHL), most recently with the Bridgeport Islanders and earlier with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Before his time in the AHL, Macdonald served as the Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the Cincinnati Cyclones, guiding the team to a 142-116-16-14 record and making two Kelly Cup Playoff appearances across four seasons.

Macdonald conveyed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “This is a first-class organization with a strong tradition and a passionate fan base.”

As a player, Macdonald had a successful career, including winning a Kelly Cup title with the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2008.

