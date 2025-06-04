Orlando suspends Minority and Women Business Enterprise program

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando has suspended its Minority and Women Business Enterprise program.

City officials said they are reviewing the program to ensure compliance with federal law.

It’s designed to boost participation from women and minority-owned-businesses on city projects.

Channel 9 asked if contractors have been notified or if payments are on hold and we’re still waiting on those answers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group