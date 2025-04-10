Orlando tourism sees steady growth in February

ORLANDO, Fla. — February was a strong month for tourism in Orlando, with growth across almost every category.

Hotel occupancy rose by 1.6%, topping 80%, it’s the highest level the city has seen since March of last year.

The Orange County Convention Center also saw a surge, with attendance jumping nearly 40%, fueled by large-scale events like MegaCon that drew crowds from around the country.

