Orlando’s Kia Center reaches 100% solar energy milestone

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando has achieved a new milestone in its sustainability efforts, with the Kia Center now operating on 100% solar energy through OUC’s solar energy program.

This development means that every concert, game, and event at the Kia Center is now powered by the sun, marking a significant step in Orlando’s goal to become the most sustainable city in the Southeast.

Orlando officials have announced that the entire city is on track to achieve 100% clean energy for all operations by 2027.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group