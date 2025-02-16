Orlando’s most economically stable ZIP codes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Many Central Florida ZIP codes are thriving in key metrics that signify economic stability, making them desirable for companies seeking locations in the region.

The areas with the lowest distress rate – combined rates of poverty, high school dropouts and home vacancies — make up the region’s most economically stable ZIP codes, an “instability index” created by created by Buffalo Business First – an Orlando Business Journal sister newspaper.

Previously, OBJ released the area’s most economically unstable ZIP codes, which featured areas most in need of assistance. The ZIP code 32805, which represents Parramore, is the most unstable in the region as its instability index reaches 67.46%, with high percentages of poverty, high school dropouts and vacant homes.

