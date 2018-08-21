  • Osceola church employee arrested on child pornography charges, deputies say

    By: Kevin Williams , Cierra Putman

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Osceola County church employee was arrested for possessing child pornography, deputies said.

    Mark Cook, of Cape Canaveral, was arrested on two counts of promoting a movie/photo sexual performance by a child.

    Cook is the operations manager at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and school in Saint Cloud, Osceola County deputies said.

    Deputies said they received a tip on July 21 about the possible downloading of child pornography in Osceola County. The investigation revealed the images were downloaded using the church’s internet connection, deputies said.

    According to the arrest affidavit, investigators said cook was at "first reluctant but then admitted to having child porn on his cell phone."

    Investigators say he used the church's Wi-Fi to upload two videos showing children younger than 13 participating in sexual acts.

    Cook was arrested Tuesday, deputies said. The Catholic Diocese of Orlando said Cook was fired immediately.

    The sheriff's office said it's working with FDLE to search Cook's home in Brevard County for other electronic devices that could have child porn.

    The sheriff’s office said the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case or similar cases should contact the office at 407-348-2222.

