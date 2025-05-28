Osceola county Man accused of sexually abusing foster children makes first appearance

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of abusing foster children in his care made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon.

40-year-old Daniel Ryan Lamppin is facing two dozen sexual battery charges stemming from an investigation that began in November.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, two of Lamppin’s former foster children have come forward claiming they were physically and sexually abused.

One victim who is now 15 years old told investigators the abuse began when she was just six years old.

Another adult victim said she was abused as a foster child in Lamppin’s care too.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Children and Families told Channel 9 that Lampinn hasn’t been a licensed foster parent since 2018. There were no foster children in his care at the time of Lamppin’s arrest.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Lamppin worked as a manager at a local Chick-fil-A and was also a volunteer youth pastor with the Connection Church in St. Cloud.

However, the church disputed that claim, stating Lamppin was never a volunteer pastor but instead was a longtime member who did volunteer to work the sound system during services.

“The Connection Church is fully cooperating with all authorities involved in this process and have already spoken to the lead investigator on this case. For clarity, Daniel Lamppin is not a volunteer youth pastor at the Connection Church.Our priority remains the well-being of everyone connected to our church community,” said church leaders in an emailed statement.

On Wednesday, a judge said Lamppin could not have contact with the victims or any minors, excluding his 16-year-old son. The judge noted both Lamppin’s son and wife could be “potential witnesses” to abuse.

Meanwhile, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office fears there could be other victims and wants anyone with information to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

