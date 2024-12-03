OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County man wins big, not once, not twice, but three times playing the 500X THE CASH Scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

John Schaafsma, of Kissimmee, is a millionaire after winning a $1,000 prize, a life-changing $1 million win in August, and another $1,000 prize in November.

Schaafsma purchased his August winning tickets from K & M Drugs, located at 395 Village Drive in Poinciana.

The 68-year-old chose to receive his winnings one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000 from his $1 million win.

K & M Drugs received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the $1 million prize-winning ticket.

The $50 500X THE CASH scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million - the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game - and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to Lottery officials.

Scratch-off games made up 74% of ticket sales in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and have awarded more than $64.3 billion in prizes and has created 2,230 millionaires.

Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $19.50 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and is responsible for contributing more than $47 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $97.1 billion in prizes and made more than 4,100 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

John Schaafsma’s Winning Ticket:

Osceola County man becomes millionaire after 3 wins in 500X THE CASH scratch-off game Osceola County man becomes millionaire after 3 wins in 500X THE CASH scratch-off game (Griner, Michele)

