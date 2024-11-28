Gatorland announces 5th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-Down Christmas Event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With Christmas closing in, Gatorland is getting ready for 5th Annual Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down.

Gatorland’s signature holiday extravaganza brings together a mix of holiday tunes, festive displays, interactive characters, and tempting seasonal treats.

Guests can get into the spirit holiday by snapping a photo with Gator Claus aboard his swamp-worthy sleigh.

Meet the mischievous Krampus Croc and sing along with the Florida Skunk Ape as he performs his favorite “Cryptid carols.”

Gatorland will have a variety of unique arts and crafts vendors, offering a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind holiday gifts perfect for everyone on your list, as well as it renowned gift shop.

“Our Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-Down has become a favorite family tradition for our visitors. We just love bringing the holiday magic with that special Gatorland charm – it’s the kind of fun y’all won’t find anywhere,” said Mark McHugh, President, and CEO of Gatorland.

Gatorland’s Ho Ho Ho-Down will take place on the weekends of Dec. 7/8, 14/15, and 21/22.

