Osceola County man strikes gold, turning $20 in $1M in Florida Lottery scratch-off win

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County man is a millionaire after winning $1 million from the GOLD RUSH LEGACY scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

David Martinez, of Kissimmee, claimed the $1 million prize after purchasing his ticket from the 7-Eleven at 101 State Road 436 in Fern Park.

The 49-year-old chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $20 scratch-off game features four top prizes of $10 million and 20 prizes of $1 million, and more than $894 million in total cash prizes.

Scratch-off games made up 74% of ticket sales in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $19.80 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund and are responsible for contributing more than $48 billion to enhance education and sending more than one million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Additionally, since its inception, scratch-off games have awarded more than $65.5 billion in prizes, creating 2,283 millionaires.

