Osceola County Sheriff to hold community town hall on immigration enforcement

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As immigration efforts tighten in Florida, a local sheriff is giving you more details about enforcement.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is planning to hold a community town hall meeting on immigration enforcement next week.

Lopez said the meeting will discuss new illegal immigration legislation and how law enforcement plans to enforce it.

The meeting is planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, at Gateway High School.

The chief-of-staff for the Osceola County school district will also be in attendance.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group