Osceola County Sheriff investigating dead body found near Holopaw

HOLOPAW, Fla. — Channel 9 received information about a possible body being discovered in a wooded area near Holopaw in Osceola County.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are conducting a death investigation in connection to this incident and don’t believe it to be a danger to the public.

This is the same area that experienced a massive brush fire earlier in the week.

They have stated that they do not believe this death to be caused by anything suspicious at this moment and will update after an autopsy has been completed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is released.

