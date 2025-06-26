Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez remains jailed 3 weeks after arrest

TAVARES, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez remains in the Lake County jail three weeks after his arrest in connection with an alleged illegal gambling operation.

The now-suspended sheriff was taken into custody on June 5 on racketeering charges.

With his bail set at $1 million, the court set stipulations that bail money must come from legal means and not be connected to anything related to the alleged gambling.

Lopez is one of five people arrested in the case, which includes three people prosecutors say were involved in the business side or running of the operation. Sheldon Wetherholt, Carol Cote and Sharon Fedrick have all bailed out of jail shortly after their arrests.

Another co-defendant accused of aiding the operation has left the country and has not been arrested.

Marcos Lopez’s estranged wife, Robin Severance-Lopez, was also arrested on allegations that she used money from the gambling.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group