Osceola County woman accused of stabbing fiancée to death

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County said a woman was arrested after a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

Investigators said Harold Mundy, 61, was stabbed at the Westgate Vacation Villas in Kissimmee on Saturday.

He was taken to Celebration Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said Jameilah Goodine, Mundy’s fiancée, claimed she acted in self-defense and stabbed him in the chest during a heated argument.

Goodine told deputies that she was acting in self-defense when Mundy was stabbed.

She was arrested by deputies and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case and urges anyone with information to contact them at 407-348-2222.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group