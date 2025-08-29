Habitat for Humanity to host disaster preparedness workshop in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Osceola County is encouraging residents to prepare for hurricane season by attending a disaster preparedness workshop next week.

Habitat for Humanity is hosting the workshop on Thursday, September 4th, from 10 A.M. to noon at the Cannery Park Building on Virginia Avenue.

The event is a wonderful opportunity to learn about disaster preparedness and explore different home insurance options, all designed to help you feel more secure and informed.

The workshop is part of Osceola County’s efforts to prepare residents for hurricane season emergencies. Participants can learn about protecting their homes and families.

Interested individuals can register online, making it accessible for all community members to improve their preparedness.

