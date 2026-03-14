Hamburger Mary’s secures new home in Kissimmee’s Old Town Complex

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hamburger Mary’s has secured a new location at the Old Town Complex in Kissimmee. The restaurant will move into the former Shoney’s storefront located off Highway 192.

The announcement comes after an extensive search for a suitable space to house the business. John and Mike, the individuals behind the announcement, said they intend to transform the space to fit the brand’s aesthetic. “We are so excited, but we have work to do before we get open, to turn a Shoney’s into a colorful and vibrant new Hamburger Mary’s location that we know you will love,” they said.

The choice of the storefront reflects an effort to secure a permanent location for the business. John and Mike expressed appreciation to those who waited during the transition. “Mary has found her new home!” they announced.

The restaurant’s leadership highlighted the significance of the community throughout the relocation. “We love you all. Thank you so much for your continued support,” John and Mike expressed.

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