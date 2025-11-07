KUA assists Kissimmee customers affected by ongoing government shutdown

KISSIMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee Utility Authority (KUA) offers assistance to customers affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown, including federal employees and contractors facing financial hardship.

KUA is dedicated to helping its customers through tough times and understands that job disruptions can put a strain on household budgets. The utility offers flexible payment plans and assistance programs to support those affected by the shutdown.

Customers affected by the shutdown are encouraged to contact KUA at 407-933-9800 to explore available support options. The utility provides several programs to help customers manage their bills.

Flexible payment arrangements and extensions are available to help customers manage their utility bills during this period.

The e-FlexPay program lets customers prepay for their electricity, giving them more control over when and how much they pay. The Good Neighbor Utility Assistance Fund is a voluntary program that helps customers experiencing financial difficulty pay their KUA utility bills in emergencies.

KUA, founded in 1901, is Florida’s sixth-largest community-owned utility, serving 97,000 customers in Osceola County.

