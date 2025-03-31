New ER planned near SunRail station

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Land near the Poinciana SunRail station has been slated for a freestanding emergency room which appears to be for HCA Florida Healthcare.

The project is proposed on roughly five acres at the southwest corner of South Poinciana Boulevard and South Orange Blossom Trail. The site would include a 10,965-square-foot emergency department.

Though not confirmed as an HCA project, the design and engineering teams match those which HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has used in the past on other projects. The project is currently in pre-application planning with Osceola County.

