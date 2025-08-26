New traffic signal in Kissimmee to reduce collisions starting September

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee plans to activate a signal at the intersection of Ball Park Road and Dyer Boulevard in early September to improve safety and reduce collisions.

The $1 million project installs traffic signals to improve flow and safety at high-risk intersections, following 68 crashes from February 27, 2024, to February 27, 2025.

The final steps for activating the signal include installing an electric meter, programming, testing, and switching the signal to flashing mode before it begins full operation.

The final inspection and approval by Osceola County Traffic Operations are still pending, and the signal is expected to be fully operational in the first week of September.

To prepare the community, variable message boards will be installed seven days before the signal’s activation to notify drivers of the upcoming change.

