Osceola County Honors the Brave Borinqueneers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A special luncheon filled with gratitude and remembrance took place today in Osceola County, honoring the remarkable men of the 65th Infantry Regiment, better known as the Borinqueneers. This unit, comprised primarily of courageous soldiers from Puerto Rico, has a long and distinguished history of service to our nation.

Sheriff Marco Lopez of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office hosted the event, emphasizing the profound importance of recognizing the Borinqueneers’ unwavering dedication and the significant sacrifices they made for the United States.

“Today is about recognizing these incredible men, the Borinqueneers, for their unwavering dedication and the sacrifices they made for our country,” Sheriff Lopez stated during the luncheon.

Among the honored guests was Staff Sergeant Gil Citrones, a 96-year-old veteran who also attended last year’s commemoration. He expressed his deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and honor from the community. “I feel blessed to be here, to feel the love and honor from everyone. We did what we had to do,” said Staff Sgt. Citrones.

The room was filled with respect as deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, chiefs from the Kissimmee and St. Cloud Police Departments and family and friends gathered to pay tribute to these heroes. Each Borinqueneer in attendance received a certificate of appreciation from Sheriff Lopez as a symbol of the community’s immense gratitude.

Sheriff Lopez highlighted the immense sacrifice made by these soldiers, many of whom left the warm tropical climate of Puerto Rico to serve in the harsh conditions of the Korean War, and some even in Vietnam. “Their sacrifice is something we must never forget,” he emphasized.

The Borinqueneers faced not only the dangers of combat but also the challenges of discrimination. Despite these obstacles, they displayed incredible valor and earned numerous accolades throughout their service, securing a lasting and honored place in American military history.

Today’s event served as a vital reminder of their bravery, resilience, and deep love for their country – a legacy that continues to inspire.

