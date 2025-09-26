Osceola Sheriff’s welcome new K-9 member

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new K-9 member, a 9-week-old Lagotto Romagnolo, who will stay with 911 dispatchers to provide support and comfort.

At this event, the Sheriff introduced the dog named Echo and kindly offered everyone a chance to see the 911 facilities.

Osceola County’s population is increasing, which has raised the need for skilled 911 dispatchers.

Currently, there are 15 dispatch positions available. In 2024, Osceola County dispatchers responded to 172,106 calls made to 911. So far in 2025, they have answered 115,586 calls, showing the dispatchers’ vital role.

The K-9’s role is to support and comfort dispatchers, who are the first line of help via 911. This addition is part of their ongoing effort to better support the dispatch team, especially as the county continues to grow and call volumes increase.

