Women Build Habitat for Humanity home in Holden Heights

OSCEOLA, Fla. — Women in Orlando are working to build the foundation of a new home. Friday, Hilton Grand Vacations partnered with Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County for its Women Build Day in honor of Women’s History Month.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable house to live in,” said Lucie Ghioto, the Growth Management Officer for Habitat of Orlando and Osceola. “To provide a stable foundation that fosters health and opportunity, and progress for all.”

In honor of Women’s History Month, about 20 volunteers stepped up in the Holden Heights community to install drywall, soffits, and sod at a Habitat for Humanity home.

The 15 Annual Women Build advocates for the need of safe and affordable housing for women and their families.

“We offer women to come out and serve their community,” Ghioto said. “We know women and children are most likely to be impacted by poor living conditions.”

Ghioto also volunteered for the build. She said accomplishments like this shine a light on all these future homeowners who do to make homeownership possible.

“The woman who will purchase this home, has worked for the past five years to get her finances and her credit and her education on track so she can purchase the home for her and her daughter,” Ghioto said.

Beyond Habitat homeowners, Ghioto said the organization works to make homeownership possible for everyone in the community.

“It’s providing them with that financial empowerment through education as well as keeping people in their existing affordable homeownership situations through repairs,” Ghioto said.

A complete list for Habitat for Humanity resources can be found here Home - Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County

