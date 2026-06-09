Osceola County’s Boggy Creek Road reopens after bomb threat

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Boggy Creek Road in Osceola County has reopened after the busy road was shut down in both directions for nearly three hours on Monday evening.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a bomb threat at Pioco’s Chicken, located near the intersection of Boggy Creek Road and Narcoossee Road.

Pioco’s Chicken owner Miguel Fontanez says that around 6:15 p.m., a manager discovered a bag left on a table inside the restaurant. Attached to the bag was a handwritten note that read, “Bomb. Do not touch.”

Fontanez says employees immediately called 911. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office then requested assistance from the Orange County Bomb Squad.

The restaurant was evacuated while authorities investigated.

Investigators later determined the bag did not pose a threat. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the person who owns the bag returned to the restaurant and is now being questioned by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

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