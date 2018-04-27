  • Osceola County's SWAT team welcomes first female officer

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its first female officer on the SWAT team. 

    Deputy Michelle Sayers is the first woman to make the specialized team after completing the rigorous testing procedures. 

    She was chosen to be the team’s operator. 

    “It took a lot of hard work and dedication and I could not have done it without my family and law enforcement family.  I look forward to the many new challenges the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office presents,” Sayers said.   

    To make the team, officers must pass a fitness test, a firearms proficiency test and a memory test, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the officers are also exposed to scenarios that evaluate areas of leadership, tactics, knowledge and how they react in stressful situations. 

    Sayers joined the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in 2015. 

