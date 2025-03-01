Osceola lines up incentives for redevelopment of long-abandoned Orlando Sun Resort

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Aventura-based developer is in line for millions in development incentives to demolish and redevelop a long-abandoned resort in Osceola County.

County commissioners on March 3 will consider a development agreement between the county, Meyers Group and the Ovation Community Development District. The deal would lead to the redevelopment of the 900-room Orlando Sun Resort & Spa at 6375 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. in Kissimmee, which has sat abandoned for more than a decade, during which time it has drawn both crime and fires.

“I didn’t realize driving through what an eyesore [the property] can be,” Osceola County Manager Don Fisher said during Orlando Business Journal’s Feb. 13 Doing Business in Osceola event.

