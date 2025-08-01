OSHA investigating Orlando warehouse accident that injured employee

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now investigating an accident that happened at a PepsiCo warehouse in Orlando.

It happened two weeks ago at the facility at 1700 Directors Row.

Orange County Fire Rescue said crews responded to an emergency at the warehouse and took one employee to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

PepsiCo said it could not share more about the employee to protect their privacy, but released a statement saying, “They are looking into this specific situation and will continue to prioritize employee well being in their operations.”

WFTV is working to learn more about the accident and OSHA investigation.

