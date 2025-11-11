OUC accelerates EV infrastructure: 40 new fast chargers coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) is increasing its electric vehicle charging station network to accommodate the rising demand in Florida, which is second in the country for electric vehicle registrations.

OUC has actively developed infrastructure for electric vehicles, with its downtown Orlando charging hub in operation for two years and a second hub at the Orange County Convention Center opening a year ago.

“Just across the state of Florida, the number of charging ports and electric vehicle adoption has increased significantly,” said Nick Smith, OUC Senior Project Analyst.

The downtown Orlando charging station experienced a rise in usage, with over 1,100 drivers charging their vehicles there in August alone, highlighting the increasing demand and importance of such facilities.

OUC’s strategy involves analyzing regions with high traffic and population density to identify where charging infrastructure is most necessary. This method has directed the placement of their existing hubs.

The utility company has obtained approval for projects to install around 40 DC fast charging ports throughout the Orlando area, though the exact locations have not yet been revealed.

