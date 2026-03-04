Out-of-state student access to Florida Universities could shrink under new bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House has approved a bill that would strictly limit the number of out-of-state and international students at several of the state’s major universities. The proposal requires these institutions to reserve 95% of undergraduate enrollments for Florida residents.

The measure seeks to prioritize in-state students within the state university system. By capping non-resident enrollment at 5%, the bill would change admission requirements for several of Florida’s most prominent public colleges.

The legislation currently names four major institutions that must adhere to the 95% residency requirement. These schools include the University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of South Florida, and Florida International University. Under the bill, these universities would be restricted from filling more than 5% of their undergraduate spots with out-of-state or international students.

The scope of the bill could broaden later this year. The University of Central Florida is currently under consideration for inclusion on the list of restricted institutions. If added, it would be subject to the same undergraduate enrollment caps as the other state universities named in the proposal.

The bill has yet to be approved in the state Senate. Until the Senate votes on the measure, the enrollment limits remain a proposal and have not been enacted into law.

