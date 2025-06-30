Over a hundred new laws set to take effect in Florida on Tuesday, July 1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has signed over a hundred new laws that will take effect in Florida on Tuesday, July 1, potentially affecting the daily lives of Floridians.

These changes range from public health measures, such as the cessation of fluoride addition to public drinking water, to new regulations on social media usage for minors.

One of the most significant changes is the removal of fluoride from public drinking water, a move that has sparked debate between those who see it as a personal choice and health experts concerned about increased cavities, especially in children.

Another major law introduces restrictions on social media for minors, allowing parents to request the deletion of accounts for children under 16. However, this law is currently facing legal challenges, with a federal judge pausing parts of it.

In a win for conservationists, new rules will protect state parks from large developments like golf courses and hotels, ensuring these natural areas remain preserved for public enjoyment.

Extreme speeding is now a criminal offense on the roads. Drivers exceeding the speed limit by 50 miles per hour or more, or driving over 100 mph, face potential jail time.

Additionally, a new law bans cell phones for elementary and middle school students during the entire school day, aiming to reduce distractions in the classroom.

These new laws reflect a broad range of policy changes that could significantly alter daily life in Florida, from public health to environmental conservation and road safety.

