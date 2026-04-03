Overnight ramp closure scheduled at I-95 and Malabar Road interchange

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will have an overnight ramp closure at the Interstate 95 interchange at Malabar Road.

FDOT said the overnight ramp closures will begin as early as Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 10.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen Saturday morning, April 11.

The southbound I-95 on ramp from Malabar Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, finishing on Saturday morning, April 11.

Drivers who will access southbound I-95 from Malabar Road should continue east on Malabar Road, turn left onto Babcock Street, and continue north to Palm Bay Road.

From there, turn left onto Palm Bay Road and continue west to access the southbound I-95 on-ramp.

FDOT advises drivers to remain alert and follow all posted detour signs.

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