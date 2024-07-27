Oviedo drivers will see a temporary traffic shift at this intersection

OVIEDO, Fla. — Drivers in Oviedo will see a temporary traffic shift at a busy intersection.

It’s part of a major widening project.

Big improvements are coming to State Road 426, Broadway and County Road 419.

So, a traffic shift is going into effect, and it will be in place until further notice.

Read: Audobon Park residents call for ‘safety improvements’ after pedestrian struck along Corrine Drive

Along the 426, it will start at Pine Avenue and extend east to Avenue B.

That’s about a mile and a half.

It will convert a two-lane roadway into a four-lane divided urban roadway.

Read: Man who stayed at Orlando hotel after CrowdStrike outage vanishes after checking out

It will include a 22-foot wide median, a bike lane and sidewalks.

You must take it slowly and give yourself some extra time for this shift.

Eastbound traffic on the 426 will stay on the southernmost outside lane.

Read: Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez doesn’t answer WFTV’s questions due to ‘busy schedule’

If you’re heading westbound, that traffic will shift to an entirely newly paved northernmost outside lane.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News This Morning on weekdays for traffic updates starting at 4:30 a.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group