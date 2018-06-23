0 Oviedo homeowners could see 20 percent tax increase, council member says

OVIEDO, Fla. - Oviedo homeowners could see their taxes increase by as much as 20 percent next year to avoid an almost $2 million shortfall, a councilwoman said.

Officials said the proposed budget is still a work in progress and that the cost to run the city continues to increase.

Officials said funding from property taxes is expected to increase by 10.7 percent next year, but funding from the state and other taxes are not increasing at the same rate, and health care costs continue to rise.

"You would think if taxes are going up 10.7 percent, we ought to be OK," Oviedo Councilwoman Megan Sladek said. "But because only 40 percent of the budget comes from the portion of the budget that is going up that much, it's not going to work this year unless we make some cuts."

Although nothing has been decided yet, the Oviedo City Council might have to consider raising taxes to maintain the status quo, Sladek said.

"The information staff has shared with us -- it's going to take 14 to 20 percent additional, or we are going to have to figure out a way to shave off $1.9 million in hoped-for expenditures in the next fiscal year," she said.

Assistant City Manager Patrick Kelly said they're taking a kitchen sink approach to the budget that will be whittled down to balance it.

"I think everything is a little premature at this point," he said. "When we present the balanced budget next month, we will know a little bit more."

A workshop will be held Monday night, but there will be no public comment. Oviedo must approve a new budget by July 31.

