Oviedo to host annual Arbor Day Tree giveaway

OVIDEO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo is marking Arbor Day with its annual Tree Giveaway on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Oviedo City Hall.

During the giveaway, the Public Works Department will hand out 600 trees to residents. Available species include Crepe Myrtle (pink, white, and lavender), American Elm, Southern Magnolia, and River Birch.

A Budget Tree will also host a raffle, giving attendees a chance to win one of three larger trees. Winners will be chosen during the event.

Families can enjoy photo opportunities with the Oviedo Public Works, Fire, and Police Departments. A Water Conservation expert will be on hand to share water-saving advice and distribute free items such as showerheads and rain gauges.

The giveaway is open exclusively to Oviedo residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of residency is required, and each household may receive up to two trees.

City officials encourage residents to plant responsibly and steer clear of property easements.

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