Palm Bay leaders accept development ‘blueprint’ for portion of notorious ‘Compound’

PALM BAY, Fla. — After decades of neglect, something could finally be coming to “The Compound.”

It’s an area that consists of more than 2,700 acres in southwest Palm Bay.

It has also become a source of concern due to illegal activity over the years.

City council discusses solutions after teens shot, killed in Palm Bay compound area The murders of two teens in a Palm Bay area known as “the Compound” have led city leaders and residents to ask what can be done to curb illegal activity. (WFTV/WFTV)

On Thursday, Palm Bay City Council members unanimously voted to accept a new plan to put an office and manufacturing center on a small portion of the abandoned property.

The project would be built in phases and could lead to 2,500 new jobs and $2 million in tax revenue annually for the city.

The city will swap land with different companies to put together a large enough parcel to develop.

“This is something that’s 20 years in the making,” Mike Hammer said. “It’s so huge for the community.”

Council members called the action plan a “blueprint” and said there was plenty of room for it to change if conditions necessitated a new direction.

However, they praised incoming City Manager Matthew Morton, who they said was an expert in getting projects like this off the ground.

