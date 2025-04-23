Palm Bay neighborhood being evacuated due to fire

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say there were two fires in the city on Wednesday. One of which has prompted evacuations.

One is in the southwest corner of Babcock Street and Malabar Road. Police say this one is is 100% contained.

The other fire is near the railroad tracks behind Onyx Drive NE. Police say crews are still working to contain this one. In the meantime, homes in the area of Onyx Drive are being evacuated out of precaution.

WFTV has a crew en route. Check back for updates on this developing story.

