  • Palm Bay woman arrested after sick child she took to fire station dies, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated manslaughter by child neglect and drug possession, Brevard County officials said.

     

    On April 4, Emily Hartman, 26, of Palm Bay, went to the Melbourne Fire Department Station 71 with her 14-month-old child who was in medical distress, a news release said.

     

    Rescue personnel determined the child was suffering from a heat-related illness and was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center.

    However, doctors at the hospital had the child flown to AdventHealth for Children in Orlando for further treatment, the release said.

     

    Despite the hospital staff’s efforts, the child died Saturday, officials said.

     

    Hartman remains in the Brevard County Jail without bail.

