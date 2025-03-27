Palm Coast woman convicted, sentenced over drug death

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the conviction and sentencing of a Palm Coast drug dealer.

The department said Stephanie Raimundo pleaded no contest to manslaughter, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and two counts of trafficking in fentanyl. Judge Dawn Nichols of the Seventh Judicial Circuit sentenced her to 16 years in a state prison, with 449 days of time served.

The sheriff’s office says Raimundo’s actions contributed to the overdose death of 22-year-old Calvin Stull in January 2024. This prompted a yearlong investigation, culminating in her arrest in January.

“This poison peddler is going to prison for manslaughter for selling the fatal dose of poison,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “We investigate every overdose death as a homicide and are committed to holding poison peddlers accountable for their actions. If you are a poison peddler and sell a fatal dose, rest assured that we will come after you. These are very difficult cases, and I commend our Major Case Unit for putting another poison peddler in prison for selling a fatal dose.”

