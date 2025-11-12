Parent who attacked school resource officer in Volusia County sentenced after plea deal

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who assaulted a school resource officer in Volusia County has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after taking a plea deal.

The incident occurred at Deltona Middle School back in September of this year, where 45-year-old Jorge Rivera and his wife confronted Deputy Julia Curtin during a parent meeting.

Body cam footage showed Rivera stepping aggressively toward the deputy and pointing his finger in her face, which led to a physical altercation.

That’s when Deputy Curtin swatted Rivera’s hand away, leading Rivera to punch her and take her taser.

The deputy, who has since lost her job, claimed she was trying to maintain peace during the incident.

