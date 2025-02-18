Local

Partly cloudy and comfortable Tuesday before the next storm system arrives

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will enjoy a nice forecast on Tuesday, but changes are on the horizon.

Our area will be partly cloudy and comfortable on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances will increase overnight as our next storm system arrives on Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay mild throughout Wednesday, but the chances of rain and storms will increase in the afternoon and evening.

We’ll be warm before the rain, with highs in the upper 70s, but scattered showers and storms are expected to move through the area through the afternoon and into the evening.

There will be a noticeable shift in our temperatures following the front.

Cooler weather returns Friday morning, with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s.

