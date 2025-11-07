Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair offers veterans job opportunities in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — CareerSource Central Florida is hosting the 13th Annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair to connect veterans with job opportunities in Central Florida.

The event, designed to help veterans transition to civilian employment, will take place on Wednesday, November 12th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Valencia College School of Public Safety in Orlando.

More than 30 employers, including Rosen Hotels and Resorts, Spectrum, Disney, and Universal Orlando, will be present at the job fair, offering a variety of positions to veterans.

The event is open to veterans from Lake, Osceola, Orange, Seminole, and Sumter counties, who are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared for interviews.

CareerSource Central Florida emphasizes the value of the skills and attributes veterans bring from their military service and aims to connect them with employers who appreciate these qualities.

While the event is primarily focused on veterans, it is open to all job seekers interested in attending.

