Peaches sold nationwide recalled over Listeria contamination concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Moonlight Companies has issued a nationwide recall of its yellow and white peaches because of concerns about Listeria contamination.

The recall involves peaches grown in California and sold across the country, including some under the Kroger brand. These peaches were sold individually and in packages from September 16 to October 29. Peaches labeled as ‘organic’ or ‘Washington’ are not affected by the recall.

Consumers who purchased the recalled peaches should not eat them and should dispose of them immediately. The FDA warns that Listeria monocytogenes can lead to serious and sometimes deadly illnesses, especially in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune defenses.

Listeriosis symptoms can emerge within two weeks after eating contaminated food. They often include fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. In more severe cases, the infection may cause headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, and convulsions.

The FDA recommends that anyone who thinks they’ve eaten the affected peaches and shows symptoms should consult a healthcare provider.

